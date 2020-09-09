What We Know About MIS-C, a Rare But Dangerous Illness Striking Children Weeks After They Get COVID-19

(The Conversation) – While most children who get COVID-19 develop little more than a mild illness, several hundred have ended up in hospital intensive care units with alarming symptoms that begin appearing weeks after the initial infection.This new condition progresses rapidly and can strike multiple organs and systems, including the heart, lungs, eyes, skin and gastrointestinal system. It’s known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.