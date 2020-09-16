Some Pediatricians Refuse to Treat Kids if Parents Reject Vaccines, Study Finds

(CNN) – If you choose not to have your child vaccinated, your pediatrician may refuse to treat your family. More than half of pediatricians’ offices in the United States included in a new study published in the medical journal JAMA reported having a dismissal policy for families who refuse to vaccinate their children. Some physicians say this house policy is a way to encourage parents to vaccinate their children, while many also use it as a safeguard against unvaccinated kids who might endanger their other patients.