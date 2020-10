South Sudan Confirms Outbreak of Vaccine-Derived Polio

(Medical Xpress) – Health officials in South Sudan on Thursday confirmed a new outbreak of polio, just months after declaring the wild version of the deadly virus eradicated in Africa’s youngest country. The health ministry said 15 cases of vaccine-derived polio—a form of the illness which occurs in rare incidents when the weakened virus in the vaccine mutates—had been identified in the country’s northwest.