Covid: Belgian Doctors with Coronavirus Asked to Keep Working

(BBC) – Doctors in the Belgian city of Liège have been asked to keep working even if they have coronavirus amid a surge in cases and hospital admissions. About a quarter of medical staff there are reportedly off sick with Covid-19. Now 10 hospitals have requested that staff who have tested positive but do not have symptoms keep working. The head of the Belgian Association of Medical Unions told the BBC they had no choice if they were to prevent the hospital system collapsing within days.