New Polio Vaccine Poised to Get Emergency WHO Approval

(Nature) – A vaccine against a type of polio that is spreading in the Southern Hemisphere is expected to receive emergency approval before the end of the year. If it does, it will be the first time the World Health Organization has steered an unlicensed vaccine or drug through its emergency listing process. Wild polio has been almost eradicated. Only two countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan — still report cases. But a version of the virus that arose naturally from the weakened polio virus used in vaccination is increasing.