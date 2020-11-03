A Boy’s Passing Came Too Soon, But Not Before His Life Led to Crucial Medical Discoveries

(STAT News) – “What he did with NGLY1 alone was pretty powerful,” said Matt Might, referring to the gene involved in his son’s disease. After years of research, it was the discovery of a double mutation in Bertrand’s NGLY1 gene, and the constellation of symptoms linked to it, that explained the cause of the illness and built a worldwide community around it. “There are 70 families on the patient mailing list right now for a disease that eight years ago didn’t exist,” Might said. Bertrand also inspired a quest by his father, an artificial intelligence expert and computer programmer, to employ precision medicine on a wider scale, using genetic data to help tailor treatments to patients with rare and hard-to-treat diseases like his son’s.