First Video Game to Treat Disease Gains FDA Okay

(Nature) – A video game that treats disease arrived on the market with a green light issued in June from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product, developed by Akili Interactive Labs, is the first game-based therapeutic to be approved by the FDA for any condition and the first digital therapeutic approved for ADHD, according the agency. The move sets a regulatory precedent for other companies in the digital therapeutics space and brings confidence to this fledgling industry.