Measles Deaths Soared Worldwide Last Year, as Vaccine Rates Stalled

November 12, 2020

(New York Times) – Measles deaths worldwide swelled to their highest level in 23 years last year, according to a report released Thursday, a stunning rise for a vaccine-preventable disease and one that public health experts fear could grow as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt immunization and detection efforts. The global death tally for 2019 — 207,500 — was 50 percent higher than just three years earlier, according to the analysis, released jointly by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, News, Pediatric, Public Health

Ad