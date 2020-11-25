Study Offers New Clues for Treating Brain Cancer in Children

(STAT News) – Brain tumors are among the most common — and the most deadly — cancers among children. A new paper, published Wednesday in the journal Cell, explores the intricacies of how cancers of the brain operate in children and proffers tantalizing clues about how they may be treated. A consortium of researchers delved into the molecular details of 218 pediatric brain tumors, analyzing the genes, proteins, and RNA transcription that allow these cancers to proliferate. This analysis, which identified a number of unique proteins created by different types of brain tumors, allowed the researchers to draw connections between the presence of certain proteins and a patient’s prognosis.