Coronavirus Has Infected Over 2% of US Children

(Medscape) – After last week’s ever-so-slightly positive news, the COVID-19 numbers in children have gone back to their old ways. For the week ending Dec. 10, there were 178,823 new COVID-19 cases reported in U.S. children, the highest weekly total yet during the pandemic. The number of new cases had dropped the week before after setting a new high of almost 154,000 during the last full week of November, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.