Getting Closer to a Lifesaving RSV Vaccine

(Medscape) – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine development has progressed rapidly in recent years, and there is hope that an efficacious vaccine soon may be approved. Louis Bont, MD, PhD, provided an overview of the most recent developments in the complex RSV vaccine landscape at the annual meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID), held virtually this year.