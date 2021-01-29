The Ethics of Vaccinating Teachers–and Keeping Schools Closed

(Wired) – The question then is this: Is it appropriate to continue to keep children out of school until teachers or reticent politicians feel they have a degree of certainty about risk that may not arise for a long time, if ever? More broadly, was it ethical to prioritize education workers to be vaccinated without an explicit promise that schools would fully reopen immediately after? “Whenever we think of the consequences of prioritizing one group, we need to think about the consequences of de-prioritizing other groups,” said Jennifer Blumenthal-Barby, a professor of medical ethics at Baylor College of Medicine.