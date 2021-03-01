War and Famine Could Wipe Out the Next Generation of Yemenis

(The Guardian) – The opportunity to make the little girl’s dream come true never came. She died a few days later. This terrible story repeats itself all over Yemen every single day. “Famine” is a complex technical term, which requires quality data that the country lacks. Labels aside, however, 16 million people – or half the country’s population – are definitely already going hungry. As the UN struggles to raise funds for its humanitarian programming for 2021 – even from countries such as the UK and the Gulf monarchies, which play an active role in the conflict – the situation is only going to get worse.