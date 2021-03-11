New Analysis Seeks to Guide Educators on Reopening Schools

(Wall Street Journal) – A year after a new coronavirus prompted an abrupt wave of school closures, the science is becoming clearer about how schools can reopen safely and what role they play in further spread. A new analysis of more than 130 studies related to school reopening and safety across the world concludes that Covid-19 transmission is limited in schools with precautions in place, reopening doesn’t lead to increased cases in a community, and closing classrooms “should be a last resort.”