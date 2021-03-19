CDC Changes School Guidance, Allowing Desks to Be Closer

March 19, 2021

(ABC News) – Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear masks but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The revised recommendations represent a turn away from the 6-foot standard that has sharply limited how many students some schools can accommodate. Some places have had to remove desks, stagger scheduling and take other steps to keep children apart.

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, News, Pediatric, Public Health

Ad