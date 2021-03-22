Legalized Pot Tied to Rise in Young Men’s Suicide Attempts

(Medical Xpress) – States that make marijuana a readily available retail item might see an increase in self-harm among younger men, a new study suggests. Researchers found a correlation between U.S. states’ shifting marijuana policies and rates of self-harm among men younger than 40. Those rates—which include suicide attempts and non-suicidal behaviors like cutting—increased in states that legalized, and in some cases “commercialized,” recreational marijuana.