A Boy, His Brain, and a Decades-Long Medical Controversy

(Wired) – The chiropractor arranged for a doctor he worked with to write a prescription for azithromycin, an antibiotic used to treat strep. Rita had her doubts. She’d told other doctors about the skin irritation; why hadn’t any of them diagnosed Timothy with PANDAS? But the risks to her son were low, and she figured they might as well try. Two days later, the boy was starting to become himself again. The bad men had disappeared. He wanted to go out for pizza and read his favorite sci-fi books. For the first time in almost five months, Rita and John recognized their son. The relief was immense, but it was tinged with uncertainty: If this disease was “made-up,” why was Timothy getting better? Would the improvement in his condition last? And the biggest question, the one that would dog the family well into Timothy’s adolescence: When doctors disagree on the cause of an illness, where does that leave the patient?