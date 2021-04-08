U.K. Limits AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine to Over-30s Amid Blood-Clot Concerns

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.K.’s vaccines advisory body said the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca PLC should preferably not be given to people under 30 following concerns that it causes potentially deadly blood clots in very rare instances. The decision Wednesday to restrict the vaccine for younger people is a setback for the U.K.’s flagship inoculation drive and leaves the country increasingly dependent on Covid-19 shots developed and produced in other countries.