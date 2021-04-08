Study: Around 40,000 US Children Lost a Parent to COVID-19

(The Hill) – According to a study published in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Pediatrics journal on Monday, an estimated 37,300 to 43,000 U.S. children experienced the loss of at least one parent due to COVID-19 in the past year. A closer look at the data found that the burden, which authors of the study acknowledge will likely “grow heavier” amid the ongoing pandemic, has landed disproportionately on Black children.