Do Kids Really Need to Be Vaccinated for Covid? Yes. No. Maybe.

(Undark) – Pfizer is not alone. Rival drugmakers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are also testing their vaccines in teenagers, and all three companies have begun early trials in infants as young as six months old. It’s part of a groundswell of pharmaceutical science and public health messaging around what many experts view as the urgent next step in ending the Covid-19 pandemic: vaccinating adolescents and younger children. Voiced by some leading physicians and researchers, and amplified by a drumbeat of like-minded press coverage, the notion that the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be curbed without vaccinating children has quickly become axiomatic in parts of the public health world.