The F.D.A. Is Set to Authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine for Those 12-15 Years Old by Early Next Week.

(New York Times) – The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents 12 to 15 years old by early next week, according to federal officials familiar with the agency’s plans, opening up the nation’s vaccination campaign to millions more Americans.