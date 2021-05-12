States Urge Facebook to Abandon Plan for Children’s Instagram

(Wall Street Journal) – Attorneys general from 44 states and territories urged Facebook Inc. FB -1.30% to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children, citing behavioral and privacy concerns about social media’s effects on young people. In a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, the officials said that research has painted a grim picture of children’s social-media use, referencing links to mental-health problems and bullying.