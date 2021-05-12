Moderna Reveals COVID Vaccine Testing Results on Kids 12-17

(WFAA) – Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in children ages 12 to 17, the pharmaceutical company announced in an investor call Thursday. The news comes as the U.S. is expected next week to authorize a vaccine by Pfizer for children ages 12-15. Moderna also announced Thursday it is in Phase 2 of a study to test the vaccine on children as young as 6 months old. It’s also in Phase 3 of a study to test the vaccine on adults who have undergone kidney or liver transplants.