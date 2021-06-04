COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates in Adolescents Went Up During March and April

(The Verge) – In March and April, when COVID-19 vaccinations were starting to keep older adults out of the hospital, more and more children between 12 and 17 years old were being admitted. Many were seriously sick: around one-third of kids in this age group who were in the hospital for COVID-19 this year were in the intensive care unit, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows. None died. (Read Full Article)