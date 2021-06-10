U.S. Health Officials Report Higher-Than-Expected Heart Inflammation Cases Following Covid-19 Vaccination

(STAT News) – Federal health officials said Thursday they’re seeing rare but higher-than-expected cases of a heart issue called myocarditis among adolescents and young adults who received their second shot of one of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. The data are preliminary and limited, and experts are still trying to determine if there is indeed a link or if there is no connection at all. (Read Full Article)