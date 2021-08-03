Summer Campers Spread COVID at Home, Follow-Up Finds

(Medscape) – After SARS-CoV-2 spread at a sleepaway camp in Georgia last summer, researchers described the efficient spread and high attack rates at camp. In a report published online in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that campers spread COVID to household members after returning home ? but transmission was more likely from some than others. Distancing and masking helped reduce the risk. (Read Full Article)