VA Health System Won’t Cover Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug

(Wall Street Journal) – The Department of Veterans Affairs won’t cover Biogen Inc.’s BIIB 0.48% new Alzheimer’s drug, the latest rebuke of the controversial treatment since it was approved earlier this summer. The VA decided not add the drug, called Aduhelm, to its formulary list of available medicines because of the drug’s risk of causing serious side effects and a lack of evidence that it improves cognitive function, an agency spokeswoman said. (Read Full Article)