Pfizer Vaccine Not for Off-Label Use in Young Kids: FDA

(Medscape) – Although the FDA granted full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and up on Monday, officials have added a note of caution to parents and doctors — the shot isn’t yet intended for use in kids. In particular, the first fully approved COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be given to ages 12 or younger through “off-label use,” when medical providers use a drug for an unapproved age group, medical condition or dosage. (Read Full Article)