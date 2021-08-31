Reassuring Data on Long-Term Outcomes Among Kids with MIS-C

(Medscape) – Most children who develop multisystemic inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after infection with SARS-CoV-2 recover relatively quickly and without significant sequelae, according to a research letter published online today in JAMA Pediatrics. “The results of this research letter offer some reassurance as has been the case with other longitudinal reports, that children with MIS-C largely recover from the illness with minimal sequelae,” said Kanwal M. Farooqi, MD, a pediatric cardiologist from Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. (Read Full Article)