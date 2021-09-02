“Mystery Fever” Claims the Lives of Dozens of Indian Children

September 2, 2021

(The Scientist) – In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick of malaria cases across the country, an unknown disease has killed more than 50 people in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India in the last week; most were children. All of the patients tested negative for COVID-19, and India Today reports it is likely that scrub typhus is to blame, though other possibilities, such as dengue, have not been ruled out. (Read Full Article)

