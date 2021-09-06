Why Don’t Kids Tend to Get as Sick from Covid-19?

(Knowable Magazine) – As Covid-19 cases surge around the world, life has become complicated for the countless parents sending their young, unvaccinated children back to school. Some public health experts are bracing for more outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant, even as a number of US states have tried to bar schools from requiring measures such as mask-wearing, with some noting that children are at low risk from the virus. Scientists are also wondering what the surge means for children. And they are wondering, too, what those kids stand to teach them. Why is Covid-19 so much worse in adults? Could children’s biology hold clues for defeating the virus? The questions are difficult to study, and evidence is muddled by the emergence of new variants. But researchers are beginning to assemble the pieces of biological data and societal patterns that could explain why children are largely spared. (Read Full Article)