Percent of Children with Detectable Blood Lead Levels

(Axios) – More than half of children under 6 years old in the U.S. had detectable lead levels in their blood, with exposures much higher from children in communities with pre-1950s housing or with public insurance or high poverty rates, a new study found. Why it matters: The study, published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, is the first known national analysis investigating the “association of lead exposure with individual- and community-level factors.” (Read Full Article)