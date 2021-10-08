Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 5 to 11

(Medscape) – Pfizer asked the FDA on Thursday to expand emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. The request comes after the drugmaker submitted clinical trial data to the FDA on Sept. 28. Pfizer said the study of 2,268 children showed the vaccine was safe and produced a robust immune response. Participants in the studies received a lower dose of the vaccine, 10 micrograms. Their response 2 weeks after a second dose was reportedly equal to the immune protection in a control group of 16- to 25-year-olds who received the fully approved 30-microgram doses. (Read Full Article)