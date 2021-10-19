CDC: Pfizer Vaccine 93% Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Teens

(Axios) – The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 93% effective at preventing hospitalization due to severe illness from COVID-19 among teens ages 12 to 18 years, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This was true even during the period when the more contagious Delta variant of the virus was “the predominant” one in circulation across the country, the agency said. (Read Full Article)