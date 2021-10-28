CDC: There Is Still Urgency to Vaccinate Children

(Medscape) – The CDC is urging parents and guardians to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 once the shot is fully approved, despite questions from FDA advisers about the urgency given falling national case rates. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Tuesday voted to recommend a 10-microgram shot for children. Though 17 of the 18 panelists voted in favor of it, some members said it was a hard decision and questioned the need for it now that cases and hospitalizations are down. (Read Full Article)