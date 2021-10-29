COVID-19 Vaccines for Young Kids Near Federal Approval

(AllSides) – Young kids in the U.S. will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, raising questions about safety, efficacy and necessity among parents nationwide. FDA advisers this week backed a lower dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, and both Pfizer and Moderna recently released studies that suggest their vaccines are safe for young children. The advisers offered unanimous approval with one abstention; some raised questions about the move’s necessity at this stage but ultimately decided to support the recommendation. White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci said kids under 12 could begin getting the vaccine “within the first week or two of November.” Roughly 28 million kids would likely become eligible for the shots. Both the FDA and the CDC are expected to discuss the recommendation sometime over the next week. (Read Full Article)