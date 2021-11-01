Moderna Confirms FDA Delayed Covid-19 Vaccine in Adolescents to Review Myocarditis Risk

(Wall Street Journal) – The Food and Drug Administration is delaying a decision on Moderna Inc.’s MRNA -2.27% application to authorize use of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents to assess whether the shot leads to a heightened risk of myocarditis, the company said. The FDA notified Moderna on Friday evening that an analysis may not be completed until January of next year while the agency reviews recent international data on the risk of myocarditis after vaccination, the company said Sunday. (Read Full Article)