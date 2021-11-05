What Parents Should Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine for 5- to 11-Year-Olds

(Medical Xpress) – A COVID-19 vaccine has finally arrived for children ages 5 to 11—and with it, some important questions from parents. Many are wondering about safety, said Dr. Donna Curtis, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Others are asking whether the coronavirus is enough of a threat to their child to require a vaccine. Here are answers that might help. (Read Full Article)