California Scrutinizes Doctors as Parents Seek Exemptions from School Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

(Wall Street Journal) – As some California parents scramble for ways around a new Covid-19 vaccine mandate for schools, the state is increasingly scrutinizing doctors issuing suspicious medical exemptions. Dr. M. Kelly Sutton is among them, accused by the Medical Board of California of improperly exempting several students from required school vaccines. She disputes the findings though acknowledges considering parent input when granting exemptions, not a recognized reason in the state. (Read Full Article)