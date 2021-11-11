Alabama Boy Certified as World’s Most Premature Baby

(BBC) – A US boy born at 21 weeks and a day weighing under a pound has been certified as the world’s most premature baby to survive. Curtis Means was delivered in Birmingham, Alabama, last year weighing just 420g (14.8 ounces). Guinness World Records confirmed that Curtis, who is now thriving at 16 months old, set the new record. A full-term pregnancy is usually 40 weeks, making Curtis nearly 19 weeks premature. (Read Full Article)