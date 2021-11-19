OSHA Suspends Implementation of Vaccine Mandate

(Medscape) – Responding to a federal court order, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is suspending implementation and enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for organizations with 100 or more employees. The OSHA website now carries this statement about the agency’s COVID mandate, officially called the Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard: “While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.” (Read More)