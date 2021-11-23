Companies Are Telling Unvaccinated Workers to Pay More for Health Insurance

(NPR) – Now, as Covid cases climb once again, more companies are putting aside carrots and turning to sticks in an effort to protect their workers. From Utah grocery chain Harmons to Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan Chase, companies are telling their unvaccinated workers to get the shots or pay more for health insurance. In a September survey, the Society for Human Resource Management found less than 1% of organizations had raised health insurance premiums for unvaccinated workers and 13% have considered doing so. It was higher among large companies, where nearly 20% were considering the move. (Read More)