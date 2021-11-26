Children and COVID: New Cases Increase for Third Straight Week

(Medscape) – New cases of COVID-19 in children rose for the third consecutive week, while vaccinations among 5- to 11-year-olds continued to steadily increase, according to new data. There were almost 142,000 new cases reported during the week of Nov. 12-18, marking an increase of 16% over the previous week and the 15th straight week with a weekly total over 100,000, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association said. (Read More)