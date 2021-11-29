All Adults Should Get a Covid Booster Shot, CDC Says

(Politico) – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Monday urged all U.S. adults to get a Covid-19 booster shot in light of the emerging Omicron variant, strengthening the agency’s recommendation 10 days after first opening up the doses to people over 18. Early information from South African scientists suggests the new variant is highly transmissible, though the severity of disease and any potential reduction in vaccine efficacy are still being studied. (Read More)