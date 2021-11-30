What the Moderna-NIH COVID Vaccine Patent Fight Means for Research

(Nature) – It was a testament to the power of collaboration: scientists at the biotechnology firm Moderna Therapeutics teamed up with government researchers at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to swiftly produce one of the world’s first successful COVID-19 vaccines. But a boiling patent dispute between the collaborators also showcases the complexities of teamwork, as the two groups battle over whether NIH researchers were unfairly left off as co-inventors on a pivotal vaccine patent application. (Read More)