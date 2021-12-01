Supreme Court Weighs Whether Hospital Drug Cuts Are Valid

(Axios) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday about whether the federal government had the authority to cut hospitals’ payments for outpatient drugs. Why it matters: The controversial case involves billions of dollars for hospitals, pits not-for-profit hospitals against rural and for-profit facilities, and tests the broader legal theory of whether federal agencies can take matters into their own hands when laws are vague. (Read More)