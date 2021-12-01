What J&J Can Still Teach Us

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, perhaps more than any other COVID shot, knows what it is to be bullied by the American public. Since the spring, the shot's been roasted, and roasted, and roasted again—first for its late arrival and its imperfect performance in trials, then for a rare but concerning side effect that temporarily halted its distribution in April. Tweets, memes, and listicles dragged it. SNL skewered it. CVS pharmacies stopped offering it. Then, in October, federal officials urged everyone on Team J&J to get another shot—any shot (but also, maybe try Moderna this time?)—rendering the vaccine's one-and-done protection, its clearest advantage over its mRNA competitors, just about moot. The underdog dose, the "second class" shot, the nation's vaccine-a non grata, seemed as good as dead.