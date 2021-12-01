A Different Kind of COVID Vaccine Is About Ready to Roll

(NPR) – A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won’t replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what’s called protein subunit vaccines. They work by injecting people with a tiny portion of the virus. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, that tiny portion is the so-called spike protein critical for the virus to enter cells. (Read More)