Colorado Panel Issues Guidelines for Injecting Ketamine

(ABC News) – Colorado’s health department announced Wednesday that emergency workers should not use a condition involving erratic behavior by people as a reason to inject them with the drug ketamine. The announcement came two years after the fatal arrest of a Black man in suburban Denver who had been injected with the drug. Most states and agencies allow ketamine to be administered when people exhibit “excited delirium” or agitation typically associated with chronic drug abuse, mental illness or both. The drug is used as a sedative and is supposed to be fast-acting with limited side affects. (Read More)