Texas Now Bans Medical Abortions After Seven Weeks of Pregnancy

(Texas Tribune) – A new law limiting the use of abortion-inducing medication in Texas goes into effect Thursday. The law makes it a felony to provide the medication after seven weeks of pregnancy, putting Texas at odds with federal regulations. It also makes it a crime to send the medication through the mail. Medical abortion is the most common way women in Texas terminate their pregnancies, according to state data. (Read More)