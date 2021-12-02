Texas Now Bans Medical Abortions After Seven Weeks of Pregnancy

December 2, 2021

(Texas Tribune) – A new law limiting the use of abortion-inducing medication in Texas goes into effect Thursday. The law makes it a felony to provide the medication after seven weeks of pregnancy, putting Texas at odds with federal regulations. It also makes it a crime to send the medication through the mail. Medical abortion is the most common way women in Texas terminate their pregnancies, according to state data. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Pharma, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics

Ad